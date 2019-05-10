Prosecutor: Additional investigation needed before charges can be filed in connection to shooting of Clark County judges

MARION COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has decided not to file charges at this time against two men accused of shooting two Clark County judges.
Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry released a statement Friday that read: “We have received the results of the investigation conducted to date, including video retrieved from surveillance cameras. At this time, we have determined that additional investigation must be completed before we can make a charging decision in the matter.”
Hearings for the men, Brandon Kaiser and Alfredo Vazquez, are still scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Friday.
- Court documents give details in Indianapolis shootings of Clark Co. judges
- Friend of two Clark County judges shot last week says both are improving
- Community shaken by shooting of two Clark County judges
- 2 Clark County judges shot in Indianapolis identified
- Wounded Southern Indiana judges continue recovery
- Indy police seeking SUV, occupants in shooting of judges
The judges, Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs, were shot during an altercation in a White Castle parking lot near Illinois and South streets in Indianapolis on May 1.
Online records show Kaiser and Vazquez were booked into the Marion County (IN) Jail on May 5 in connection to the shooting.
Adams and Jacobs both remain hospitalized in Indianapolis.
Temporary judges have been filling in for Judge Jacobs and Judge Adams in Clark County Circuit Court. The Indiana Supreme Court will appoint senior judges to fill in on a more permanent basis until they have both recovered.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.