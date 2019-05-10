Prosecutor: Additional investigation needed before charges can be filed in connection to shooting of Clark County judges

Left to right: Bradley Jacobs, Andrew Adams (Source: Indiana Supreme Court)
May 10, 2019 at 1:12 PM EDT - Updated May 10 at 1:17 PM

MARION COUNTY, IN (WAVE) – The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has decided not to file charges at this time against two men accused of shooting two Clark County judges.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry released a statement Friday that read: “We have received the results of the investigation conducted to date, including video retrieved from surveillance cameras. At this time, we have determined that additional investigation must be completed before we can make a charging decision in the matter.”

Hearings for the men, Brandon Kaiser and Alfredo Vazquez, are still scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. Friday.

The judges, Andrew Adams and Bradley Jacobs, were shot during an altercation in a White Castle parking lot near Illinois and South streets in Indianapolis on May 1.

Online records show Kaiser and Vazquez were booked into the Marion County (IN) Jail on May 5 in connection to the shooting.

Adams and Jacobs both remain hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Temporary judges have been filling in for Judge Jacobs and Judge Adams in Clark County Circuit Court. The Indiana Supreme Court will appoint senior judges to fill in on a more permanent basis until they have both recovered.

