RainTALK! Friday Edition

Not exactly a nice spring day out. Clouds will hang on tough for much of the area into tonight with passing areas of drizzle expected. That chance will be mainly over Kentucky as Indiana may actually thin the clouds out a bit tonight. If so, you will drop into the 40s!
Saturday Setup: It still looks dry much of the daytime period. A system will move in during the afternoon and graze SE KY. This means any sun breaks we can gain will get covered back up in clouds again. The amount of sun will be key on temperatures. If we stay cloudy---lower to maybe mid 60s. If you get 1-2 hours of a partly sunny sky--- into the 70s you go.
Saturday night: The next system moves in with increasing rain showers and even a few thunderstorms. The problem remains with timing and coverage. That is been a problem with this pattern the past 3 days. The data has been overdoing the rainfall potential. The goal right now is to increase the rain chance in a scattered fashion Saturday night and peak the greatest chance late night through mid-morning Sunday.
Sunday: As mentioned above, rain showers early then becoming more spotty in the afternoon. Not a washout setup but we can’t take the rain chance down to 0% either.
...in fact, the chance will increase slightly once again Sunday night into Monday as yet another wave of energy moves in. This will keep us generally in the 50s/60s in terms of temperatures day and night.
Skies will try to clear Monday night, and if the do....some could drop into the upper 30s. We will watch that carefully for you nervous gardeners out there.
Happy Mother’s Day!
