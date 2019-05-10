Owners could be fined for allowing contractor to dump concrete on Bullitt County property

BROOKS, KY (WAVE) - A Bullitt County property owner could be fined up to $125,000 for allowing a company to dump concrete slurry that flowed into a nearby creek.
Legal documents show Virgil Warren Jr. allowed Bluegrass Contracting to dump 205,000 gallons of concrete slurry on his property on Brooks Hill Road back in April.
Some of it flowed into Bluelick Creek creating a mess of gray sludge that other residents say killed wildlife and one family’s dog. The sludge was eight inches deep in some places.
Bluegrass Contracting was also issued a notice of violation by the state.
The company is also responsible for cleanup costs.
