Sites, plans for Louisville’s Juneteenth Jubilee announced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plans have been announced for the Juneteenth Jubilee at Waterfront Park.
The 2019 Jubilee will begin on June 19 at 2nd and Main on the KFC Yum! Center Plaza. The community gathering will be in remembrance of the thousands of enslaved Africans sold at the site in the 1800s.
The event will end at the Lincoln Memorial at Waterfront Park.
"This is an important site," said sculptor Ed Hamilton, the creator of Louisville's Lincoln Memorial, "this is a very important site. It's a site of peace, it's a site of contemplation. It's a site to learn more about your history, black or white, whatever - and it's just an overall beautiful, beautiful site."
The 2019 Juneteenth Jubilee will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. All are welcome to participate.
Juneteenth celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. It was on June 19, 1865 that Union soldiers arrived in Texas with news the Civil War was over and enslaved people were free.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.