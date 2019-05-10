VIDEO: Violent break-in leads to gunfire in Bowling Green

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A violent home invasion was caught on camera in Bowling Green late Thursday night.
Security video showed four armed men kicking in the door to a mobile home in Warren County.
(Scroll to the bottom of this page to watch the video)
As the men walked toward the bedroom door, the homeowner fired several shots at the group, causing them to run away.
The homeowner was shot in the hand.
“We don’t know if any of the suspects were injured as well, but the resident himself was taken here locally and then transferred to a Louisville hospital,” Warren County Sheriff Brett Hightower said.
The Sheriff’s Department is still trying to track down the men who broke into the home, but said after posting the video to Facebook early Friday morning that they have gotten a lot of tips.
The name of the homeowner was not immediately released. A motive for the break-in also was not known.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.