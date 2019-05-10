War of Words: New video shows Maximum Security not to blame, attorneys say

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The drama surrounding Saturday's controversial Kentucky Derby finish only appears to be getting louder.
On Friday, an attorney for jockey Luis Saez -- who rode Maximum Security to victory on Saturday, only to be disqualified later -- met with the stewards who overturned the result and declared Country House the winner in the 145th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Attorney Ann Oldfather presented a nearly seven-minute video to stewards, edited to show that Saez and Maximum Security were not to blame for the contact at the top of the stretch that nearly caused a dangerous chain reaction as the 19-horse pack turned for home on the sloppy track.
The video also appeared to show War of Will’s jockey Tyler Gaffalione bump into the back of Maximum Security several times, causing Maximum Security to veer outward, which was essentially the foul that got him disqualified.
“To try and blame the actions of Tyler or War of Will is ludicrous,” War of Will trainer Mark Casse told WAVE 3 News on Friday.
No one in War of Will’s camp claimed a foul after the race, but Country House jockey Flavien Prat did, as did Jon Court, who was aboard Long Range Toddy.
“I didn’t realize how much I was in danger until a few people pointed it out and I said, ‘No, I was never in danger,’” Court told WAVE 3 News. “And then I just watched the replay, especially the rear end, and I realized how dangerous it was, and then it kind of shook me up about 48 hours, actually 72 hours in, then I was upset.”
Court added that he agreed with the stewards’ decision to disqualify Maximum Security.
Following Maximum Security’s win, a 20-minute inquiry ended when Country House was declared the winner, prompting a cascade of boos all across the track, fueling several days of chaos on social media.
Maximum Security owner Gary West appealed the overturned decision Wednesday, but the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission denied it swiftly. West said he may take the case to state or federal court.
Neither Maximum Security nor Country House will run in the Preakness on May 18, meaning there will be no Triple Crown this year.
