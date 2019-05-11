American Airlines pilot arrested at Louisville airport, charged in 2015 triple homicide

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An American Airlines pilot was removed from a flight in Louisville and charged in connection with a 2015 triple homicide.
Attorney General Andy Beshear confirmed via statement Saturday morning that Christian Richard Martin was arrested at the Louisville International Airport.
American Airlines confirmed Martin was a pilot on American Airlines flight 5523 leaving Louisville and headed to Charlotte.
Martin was arrested with help from the United States Marshall Service, LMPD and Christian County Sheriff’s Office, and charged in connection with the 2015 murders of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and Edward Dansereau.
The Christian County Detention Center website shows Martin facing charges of Murder, Arson, Burglary and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
According to the release from Beshear, the indictment stems from events that occurred on or about November 18, 2015, in which Calvin Phillips was found shot to death in his home located in Pembroke, Kentucky. The bodies of Mr. Phillips’ wife, Pamela, and their neighbor, Edward Dansereau, were found a few miles away in a corn field in a burned up car owned by Mrs. Phillips.
American Airlines issued the following statement on the incident:
“All of us at American Airlines and PSA Airlines are deeply saddened to have learned about these allegations from 2015. Our team was made aware of the indictment this morning after his arrest at Louisville International Airport. We have an unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our customers and team members, and we will provide any investigative assistance possible to law enforcement throughout their investigation.”
Background information:
- Pilots undergo a criminal background check and recurrent vetting for any derogatory information. In this specific case, Christian Martin was subject to this recurrent vetting without any criminal history that would disqualify him from being a commercial pilot.
- Martin has worked for PSA Airlines, as a Bombardier CRJ First Officer, since January 2018.
- Martin has been placed on administrative suspension pending the outcome of the investigation/court proceedings, which includes the suspension of all travel privileges.
- The screening of both passengers and airline employees is handled by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), and questions regarding these policies would have to be addressed by the TSA. Recurrent vetting of criminal histories is run regularly via the FBI Criminal Justice Information Services (CJIS).
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.