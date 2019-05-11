Facebook offers free Scarlet’s Bakery cupcakes in celebration of new feature

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Facebook celebrated the launch of a new feature by gifting sweet treats to Louisville residents.
The social media giant partnered with Scarlet’s Bakery in St. Matthews to introduce the city to “birthday stories.” With the new feature, Facebook users can add photos, videos and digital birthday cards to their stories in order to celebrate themselves or loved ones online.
Scarlet’s Bakery was just one of 50 bakeries across the country chosen for the Facebook takeover.
Attendees were treated to a free chocolate and caramel bourbon cupcake.
The bakery operates as nonprofit, working year-round to employ exploited women in the metro.
“We do our best here to support women who have been exploited and abused, to help them re-enroll in the workforce and try to help them have a more traditional and stable life,” James Lynch, Director of Operations for Scarlet’s Bakery, said.
Find out how you can support their mission here.
The event took place at the location at 106 Fairfax Avenue. Scarlet’s Park has two other spots in Shelby Park and Downtown.
