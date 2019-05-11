Firefighters rescue ducklings from drain

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Jeffersonville Firefighters came to the rescue of several ducklings who fell into a storm drain.

The fire department tweeted video of the operation.

Firefighters were able to pull all but one duckling out at first, that one had ducked into the pipe. But the engine company returned an hour later to finish the job.

All the ducklings have been adopted and are doing well.

One even went home with one of the firefighters, who named him “Weezy.”

