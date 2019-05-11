Group helps children fighting cancer have Christmas in July

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group with a mission to help bring some Christmas joy to children who are battling cancer is organizing its first ever Christmas in July.
The Childhood Cancer Family Foundation will work with the St. Jude Hospital’s Target House, which houses 98 families with children up to 19 years old fighting cancer.
The Target House has seen challenges when it comes to families being able to celebrate Christmas. Some families come from afar and some have to give up an income to move with their child while they receive long term treatment. Buying Christmas gifts can become difficult.
The cost to the Target House to provide gifts can cost up to $15,000.
To ease the burden, on Friday the Foundation hosted a Trivia Night and Silent Auction at the South Park Country Club in Fairdale. The event included a silent auction, trivia, cash bar, music and prizes.
The proceeds raised will help with the purchase of Christmas gifts to stock shelves with toys and presents for the families to go shopping themselves.
Visit the foundation’s Facebook page to find out how to help.
