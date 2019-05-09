$40M concert venue coming to Newport

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Officials said big names are expected at a $40 million concert venue coming to Newport.
PromoWest will build the indoor-outdoor venue on the Ovation site.
“It’s huge for Newport and it’s huge for the Cincinnati region,” Newport Mayor Jerry Peluso said. “It will pave the way for a better quality of life for all of us."
The 35 acre-mixed use development will also feature residential, retail, offices, hotels, a theater and marina.
The development includes parks, public plazas, trails and recreational amenities.
The venue will hold up to 2,700 people inside and 7,000 people out.
It will sit on top of a 550 space parking garage.
According to officials, the venue will hold more than 180 events a year - with about 30 of those will be outdoors.
“Through support by the federal, state and local government, the concept of a re-development initiative along the riverfront, with unobstructed views of the Cincinnati skyline, pedestrian access to stadiums for professional football and baseball teams, and direct access to the Cincinnati central business district, is becoming a reality,” the development website states.
Officials said they are hoping to hold concerts in the new music venue by 2020.
Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus said in a statement this does not change plans for the music venue at the Banks.
“We are totally committed to moving forward on the Music Venue at the Banks. The venue fills a niche in our market, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors each year who will patronize the retailers and restaurants at the Banks. An additional venue in Newport does not change our plans. We will continue working with our partners to move the Banks music venue forward, which will enhance Cincinnati’s status as a music and entertainment destination,” she said.
Mayor John Cranley agreed with Driehaus and added he wants Hamilton County to stop blocking the Banks music venue from moving forward.
“I publicly advocated for PromoWest to be at the banks and the County vetoed it. I also predicted that PromoWest would go to Newport and that is exactly what has happened. I’m sure Northern Kentucky is happy to have the venue and I don’t blame them. There is a growing complacency when it comes to economic development in this city and I hope today is a wake-up call for our friends at the county. CSO told me today that they are they still committed to moving forward. So, County let’s stop blocking this music venue at the banks from breaking ground,” he said.
