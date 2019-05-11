UofL Golf Ready to Host NCAA Regional

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -Starting on Monday, history will be made at the University of Louisville golf course. That's because for the first time, the school is hosting an NCAA Regional. The Cards are the four seed in the tournament after earning their 11th at large bid in school history. Head coach, Mark Crabree says his team is excited for this opportunity. "We've had a chance to be on the golf course every single day. I think the guys are truly excited to be able to say we're the host, and at the same time to play on your home course," said Crabtree.