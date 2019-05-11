UofL President to donate $75,000 raise back to the university

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After one year at the helm of the University of Louisville, President Neeli Bendapudi is getting glowing reviews.
She’s credited with boosting morale and drumming up support for UofL in the community.
Among Bendapudi’s achievements boasted by the Board of Trustees this week, the IBM partnership announced in April and the difficult decision to take the Papa John’s name off Cardinal Stadium last summer.
The board also approved a $75,000 raise, boosting Bendapudi’s salary to $725,000 a year. In addition, Bendapudi has decided to donate her 12 percent raise back to the University.
“This decision shows the true character of our president,” UofL spokesperson John R. Karman III said. "She is dedicated to making the university a great place for all of our students, faculty and staff.”
Bendapudi’s first day was in May 2018.
