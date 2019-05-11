US-China relations near new low amid trade battle

"For the Chinese, the bottom line is, they can accept no effective limitation on their race to the technological summit," Nathan said. "If you want them to bury the Made in China 2025 program, they will never stop that program, but they can stop talking about it. If you want them to stop the PLA from industrial espionage, they can make the PLA do it more secretly. ... If you want them to stop 'coerced technology transfer,' they can change the language of the relevant rules so that the same thing happens in a less blatant manner."