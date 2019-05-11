Watch final Kentucky Democratic gubernatorial debate on WAVE 3 News

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ahead of the state primary, WAVE 3 News is proud to sponsor the final debate between the four Democratic candidates for Kentucky governor.
WAVE 3 News and its eight Gray Television sister stations serving Kentucky are sponsoring the first in a series of forums called The Kentucky Debate, along with the University of Kentucky Student Government Association and the League of Women Voters of Kentucky.
The debate will be Wednesday, May 15 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Gatton Student Center at UK in Lexington. House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, Attorney General Andy Beshear, Auditor Adam Edelen and Geoff Young will all attend.
Watch the debate live on WAVE 3 News, the WAVE 3 News app, streaming on wave3.com or on Roku or Amazon Fire.
WAVE 3 News anchor Shannon Cogan will moderate the debate alongside WKYT political editor Bill Bryant.
Debate sponsors invited Republican gubernatorial candidates to debate ahead of the primary, but they declined.
The nominees from both parties will be invited to The Kentucky Debate ahead of the general election, on Tuesday, Oct. 15.
