Kroger partners with local animal shelters for adoption, donation drive

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Those shopping at Kroger on Saturday may have noticed a few furry friends hanging around outside.
The grocery store chain partnered with WAVE Country animal shelters for a pet adoption and donation drive.
The goal was to encourage pet adoptions and help collect supplies for shelters.
Louisville Metro Animal Services said throughout the day they collected plenty of food and supplies for the shelter. They consider it a great way for people to make a big impact on the quality of life for animals.
“This is really about connecting with people out in the community," LMAS Education Coordinator Laura Crook said. “You can’t expect citizens to come to the shelter, necessarily; you need to get out there to them. You’re meeting them on their terms and this is a great way to get adopters, volunteers and donors.”
Supplies are still being accepted at the Newburg Road Animal House Adoption Center. Crook said of all things, they can always use Vienna Sausages for a tasty treat for animals there.
