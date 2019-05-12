Lou City impressive in win at Birmingham

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -Louisville City FC got goals from Magnus Rasmussen, Lucky Mkosana, and Luke Spencer and the defeated Birmingham Legion FC 3-0 Saturday night in Alabama.
Rasmussen’s goal came very early, in the 5th minute of the match. Later in the first half, Lucky Mkosana booted Lou City to a 2-nil advantage and proved to be the count at the intermission.
In the second half, Luke Spencer capped off the scoring as he slid in toward the goal and sent the ball into the net.
