Mission BBQ offering free sandwich to military members

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mission BBQ has plans to honor local military members during Military Appreciation Week.
Starting May 12, the restaurant will provide a free sandwich to both active duty members and veterans. Each day of the week is reserved for a specific branch.
The celebration starts on Monday with the Army, followed by Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and the Coast Guard on Friday. The week wraps on Saturday with the Lunch with Heroes event, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Find hours and your closest Mission BBQ location here.
Mission BBQ gives back to a number of veterans organizations throughout the year, including the USO, Wreaths Across America, the Navy Seal Foundation and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
