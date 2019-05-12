School of Rock students host classic rock concert for Mother’s Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of local students honored their moms on Mother’s Day through classic rock music.
The concert was provided by School of Rock students at Zanzabar. They performed their Abbey Road to Woodstock set for families in the audience, which included tunes by Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and the Beatles.
The program provides music lessons to kids and teens in Louisville area throughout the year. Sunday’s performance gave the students a chance to show off their skills to the ones who make it all possible.
“They’ve been rehearsing all season,” School of Rock Owner Melanie Scofield said. “Their moms drive them to practice, wait for them to get out of lessons, and this is like the grand finale of all of that. They are rocking out in honor of their moms."
The concert also served as a dress rehearsal for the young musicians. They’re set to perform at Abbey Road on the River on June 24 and 25.
