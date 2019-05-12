Southern Indiana cyclists set out to explore Ohio River Greenway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Bike enthusiasts from around the region were in southern Indiana on Saturday celebrating the completion of a trail on the Ohio riverfront.
The seven and a half mile route isn’t a race – it’s a tour, designed to get people exploring the Ohio River Greenway. The event was called Le Tour de Greenway.
The route – which runs from New Albany all the way to Jeffersonville – has stations for bikers to stop and try out different activities.
Joe Gutmann with the Southern Indiana Wheelman said he and his group of around 200 cyclists love to utilize the new route on their rides, so they wanted to be here for the first-ever cycling tour.
“Oh, this is fantastic," Gutmann said. “And many of our bike rides incorporate the Tour de Greenway, whether it’s starting out in New Albany and riding out to Utica or starting at the Big 4 Bridge. We extensively use the greenway, so it’s a wonderful community project and we’re really happy to participate in it.”
They gave away helmets to kids 12 and under that didn’t have them, making sure the next generation of cyclists stay safe on their rides.
Around 300 people pre-registered for the free event online. And many people showed up in the early morning, hoping to jump in on the new route.
Jeffersonville Assistant Parks Director Amber Ridings said with this being the first year, they weren’t sure what to expect for turnout. But this interest has blown them all away.
“To get 300 people to register was really amazing.," Ridings said. “And a lot of people have just heard about it, they stopped here like ‘what’s going on?’ and they went to get their bikes and are on the path now.”
Organizers said they’re hopeful to see events like this continue in the future
