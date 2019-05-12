Stop the Bleed training to be offered in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL Hospital is part of a nationwide campaign called Stop the Bleed, which provides people with the simple steps they can take in an emergency situation to stop life-threatening bleeding. The Stop the Bleed training consists of a 30-45 minute lecture followed by 30-45 minutes of skill-out stations.
The lecture is led by a trauma surgeon or trauma nurse practitioner.
The skill-out stations provide an opportunity to practice the techniques taught in the lecture and include practice with tourniquet placement and practice compressing a simulated bleeding wound. The material discussed in our training can be graphic, so they recommend participants be at least of high school age. The training is free.
UofL Hospital will host A Stop the Bleed course open to the community on Monday, May 13th, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium, basement level at the UofL Ambulatory Care Building, 550 South Jackson St.
