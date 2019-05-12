Suspected Meijer shoplifter already had warrants out for his arrest, police say

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD arrested a man they said attempted to shoplift from Meijer on Preston Highway.
Turns out, he was already wanted.
Officers they caught up with Joshua Booth, 40, just after Midnight on Friday, according to an arrest report.
They found five stolen items on him, totaling around $113. The report said Booth was even wearing one of the shirts he was allegedly trying to steal.
Officers said Booth told them he didn’t have a license and tried to give them a fake name. But they found his real ID on a letter in his pocket. As an excuse, he told police he was changing his last name.
Police then discovered Booth has multiple warrants for his arrest.
He was charged with shoplifting and lying to officers.
