UofL celebrates largest graduating class in decades

“When you see how many of them are first-generation college students, or when you see how many of them serve our country in so many ways," Bendapudi explained. "And then, of course, every single one of them, whether they’re educators in the classroom or nurses or engineers - and some major will be upset that I didn’t call them out - but I can’t go through every school out there. But know that they are going to make a positive difference in the world. They inspire me every single day.”