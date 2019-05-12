UofL celebrates largest graduating class in decades

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville celebrated its largest graduating class in decades during Spring 2019 commencement.
More than 3,200 students were expected to get their degree this semester. Most of them walked in Saturday’s ceremonies.
The volume of graduates added what’s being called a wave of positive change for the university. Many have pointed to President Neeli Bendapudi as the cause.
Earlier in the week, President Bendapudi was recognized by the school’s Board of Trustees for strides made during her first year at the helm - including the addition of the IBM partnership and the decision to remove the Papa John’s name from the stadium. The board approved a $75,000 raise for the first year president, which she decided to donate back to the school.
Despite the praise, Bendapudi said she can’t take all the credit for the changes.
“There’s been so much love and hope for this University and it’s made such a difference in so many people’s lives,” she said. “So many times I think I’m like a conduit walking around, so I’m just channeling that.”
Bendapudi added that seeing so many successful Cardinals going out into the world makes her hopeful for the future.
“When you see how many of them are first-generation college students, or when you see how many of them serve our country in so many ways," Bendapudi explained. "And then, of course, every single one of them, whether they’re educators in the classroom or nurses or engineers - and some major will be upset that I didn’t call them out - but I can’t go through every school out there. But know that they are going to make a positive difference in the world. They inspire me every single day.”
There were two ceremonies on Saturday due to the high number of graduates.
