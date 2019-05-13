Affidavit: mother arrested after child taken to hospital with facial bruise

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Police have arrested a mother after her child was taken to the hospital by family members with bruises on her face.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Janae Carter, 25, of Evansville is facing two counts of Neglect of a Dependent. Carter’s child, who is less than 1-year-old, was taken to the hospital in early February for bruises on the face.
The affidavit states the grandfather noticed bruising on the face after Carter dropped the child off at his home. In the affidavit, the grandfather says there were no bruises on the child’s face the previous day when he watched her.
According to the affidavit, Carter and her boyfriend said the bruising must have happened when they were the only one’s watching the child at their home.
Carter is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
