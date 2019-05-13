AG Beshear announces lawsuits against 23 drug makers

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Attorney General Andy Beshear announced two lawsuits on Monday, regarding 23 drug manufacturers who he says skyrocketed the prices of more than 100 prescription drugs, including drugs to treat diabetes, epilepsy and cancer.
In Franklin Circuit Court, Beshear filed suit against three insulin manufacturers, Eli Lilly, Sanofi-Aventis and Novo Nordisk, for driving up insulin prices. Attorney General Beshear also joined 43 attorneys general in a federal lawsuit targeting Teva Pharmaceuticals, plus 19 other drug manufacturers, and 15 senior executives for inflating generic drug prices.
In both cases, Beshear is demanding the companies “correct their exploitative conduct, discharge their ill-gotten gains and pay civil penalties to the state.”
In the insulin lawsuit, Beshear alleges that since 2008 the three defendants have increased the price of their analog insulin products at least 10 times, while the costs to make insulin have stayed low, usually less than $7.00 per vial. The wholesale price has jumped to nearly $300 and the price paid by those Kentuckians hit hardest by the deception can exceed $1000 a month.
Sanofi’s Apidra insulin for injection increased in price 311% from December 2010 to January 2019, while the Lantus insulin for injection increased 285% in the same time frame. Novolog FlexPen, manufactured and sold by Novo Nordisk, more than doubled in price from $255 per package in July 2012 to $558 in July 2018 without any significant change to the product. Eli Lilly’s Humalog Pen increased from $235 per package in November 2011 to $530 in May 2017.
Beshear alleges that Kentuckians without insurance or on high-deductible health plans, Medicare Part D recipients and those who pay coinsurance are hurt most, as they are forced to pay the full amount or a percentage of the list price of the drug.
“It is truly heartbreaking that Kentuckians are suffering, sometimes risking life and limb, because they cannot afford their medications,” Beshear said in a press release. “The outrageous actions of these drug companies is a big reason we all pay too much for prescription drugs and I am insisting they pay up for putting profits ahead of our Kentucky families.”
Beshear is seeking restitution and civil penalties under the state’s Consumer Protection Act.
The second lawsuit Beshear announced Monday is a multistate complaint against 20 generic drug makers, including Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Sandoz Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pfizer Inc., for engaging in an alleged wide-spread scheme to inflate and fix the price of more than 100 generic drugs.
It is alleged that from July 2013 to January 2015, the price-inflating conspiracy was made possible by employees of the drug companies routinely meeting at industry trade shows, golf outings, cocktail parties, dinners and customer events and communicating via phone, email and text message.
Beshear says as a result, some drug price increases were over 1,000%, and staggering profits were realized by the companies at a significant cost to the state’s health insurance market, taxpayer-funded programs like Medicaid and Medicare and Kentuckians who paid too much for drugs. A calculation by Teva’s marketing director estimated a “net upside” of the drug price increases of nearly $1 billion per quarter.
Beshear alleges the drug manufacturers violated the state Consumer Protection Act and federal anti
-trust laws.
The lawsuit marks Beshear’s third against Teva. The investigation from his first 2016 multi-state suit led to the second multi-state lawsuit, announced on Monday.
