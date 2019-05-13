Chris Mack to hold inaugural basketball fantasy experience

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville men’s basketball head coach Chris Mack is offering fans a unique experience with the Louisville basketball program.
The Inaugural Chris Mack Basketball Fantasy Experience will allow fans to play or coach in UofL’s facilities, participate in real-life team activities like team meetings and film review and dinner and a cocktail party at Mack’s home.
All packages also include meals, transportation and an adidas UofL swag bag.
Tickets for the base package are $3,995, with 15 spots open for the Captains’ Upgrade Club for an additional $2,000.
The event will take place September 6-8.
