Chris Mack to hold inaugural basketball fantasy experience
University of Louisville of Louisville head coach Chris Mack smiled while answering a reporter's question during hus Jan. 29, 2019 news conference.
By Annie Moore | May 13, 2019 at 2:20 PM EDT - Updated May 13 at 2:20 PM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville men’s basketball head coach Chris Mack is offering fans a unique experience with the Louisville basketball program.

The Inaugural Chris Mack Basketball Fantasy Experience will allow fans to play or coach in UofL’s facilities, participate in real-life team activities like team meetings and film review and dinner and a cocktail party at Mack’s home.

All packages also include meals, transportation and an adidas UofL swag bag.

Tickets for the base package are $3,995, with 15 spots open for the Captains’ Upgrade Club for an additional $2,000.

The event will take place September 6-8.

