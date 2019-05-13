FORECAST: Cloudy, cool to start the week

While we'll see some breaks in the clouds, they will limit afternoon highs to the upper 50s and low 60s. Clearing continues tonight as temperatures return to the 40s.
If the clouds clear quickly enough, areas of fog will be likely across the region tomorrow morning.
Tuesday features plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s.
A system pushing through the region Wednesday brings scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area.
Highs to end the week jump into the 80s as shower chances remain.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy; Cool; HIGH: 62°
TONIGHT: Clouds clearing; Areas of fog; LOW: 48°
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warmer; HIGH: 71°
