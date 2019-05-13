Indiana anglers gear up for Free Fishing Days

Warmer weather means it's time to start planning your next fishing outing.
In Indiana, Saturday brings a Free Fishing Day. That means that Hoosiers can fish in public waters without a fishing license or salmon/trout stamp.

Free Fishing Days are a great opportunity for families to learn to fish together. Children age 17 and younger never need a license to fish on any day.

June 1 and June 2 are also scheduled to be Free Fishing Days in Indiana.

This cool, interactive map shows where it’s OK to fish throughout Indiana.

