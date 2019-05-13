Lewis and Clark Historic Trail expansion announced

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Our country’s greatest explorers started their expeditions in Clarksville, Indiana and members of their teams were from both Indiana and Kentucky.
Monday morning, an official announcement about the expansion of the Lewis and Clark Historic Trail will take place at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center.
A total of 1,200 trail miles of the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail will extend to southern Indiana and Louisville after years of fighting for recognition.
President Donald Trump signed a bill to allow this to happen.
Currently the trail extends from St. Louis to the Pacific Ocean. The starting point for the journey is St. Louis on some maps But in WAVE Country experts know different.
Frazier History Museum president Penny Peavler said, "People think the expedition started in St. Louis but really, they started in Pennsylvania with their boat having been built there, sailed down and then their first stop, here in Kentucky."
Nine men from Kentucky and Clark's enslaved African York joined the journey from here in 1803, making up the team of 33 and one dog that would explore the west.
Historians said Lewis and Clark met in southern Indiana to shake hands to begin their journey west together. Peavler was frustrated to find most people here had no idea about how crucial this area was in the expedition.
Monday’s ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. New signage and other landmarks to acknowledge this area will be a part of the ceremony.
