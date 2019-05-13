LMPD investigating after 2 shooting victims show up at University Hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are investigating after they say two men showed up to UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds.
According to a release from LMPD, the call came in around 1:30 p.m. Monday of a shooting in the 1000 block of west Broadway, but when police showed up there was no victim.
A short time later, police say two men showed up at UofL Hospital with gunshot wounds, and are believed to be the victims in the Broadway incident.
Both victims’ injuries are believe to be non-life threatening.
LMPD is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
