Man accused of beating his wife; kids call LMPD

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is in jail after an arrest warrant claims he strangled his wife and threw her to the floor.
Matthew Miller, 51, was arrested after Louisville Metro Police Department said he became violent because his wife asked him about his drinking and told him to leave their home.
An arrest warrant claims Miller grabbed his wife by her arm, pushed her against the kitchen counter and cabinet and strangled her with both hands. Then police said his wife gasped for air and thought he was going to kill her.
Miller allegedly threw his wife to the floor and she struck her head on the corner of the wall while going down, according to LMPD. The woman’s children called police. The woman was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, suffering a laceration to her head, according to LMPD.
He’s being held at LMDC with bond set at $10,000.
