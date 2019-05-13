Man accused of raping mentally disabled, blind woman

KNOX COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A 71-year-old man is accused of raping a woman with a mental disability who is legally blind, according to Kentucky State Police.
Police said Clark Mills picked up the 29-year-old victim from her house and drove to a motel in Bell County.
Once they returned to Knox County, police said a family member of the victim saw her get out of Mills truck. When she got home, the victim told her mother what happened.
Police said Mills knew the victim because he drove a church bus and would pick her up. Mills admitted to police he knew she had a mental handicap
Mills was booked into the Knox County Detention Center on May 12 and charged with rape and sodomy.
