Man accused of robbing Save A Lot at gunpoint, tells judge he will ‘be out today’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man accused of demanding cash from a clerk at Save A Lot, while armed with a gun, had his bond increased after telling a judge he would “be out today.”
Michael Cain, 37, is charged with robbery after Louisville Metro Police officers said he demanded cash from the store in the 4100 block of Taylor Boulevard on Saturday. Cain left with someone’s cell phone, according to LMPD.
Cain was arrested at his home seven hours later.
In court on Monday, the judge stated that she would keep Cain’s bond at $10,000. After confirming the amount, he told the judge, “I’m getting out today.” The judge then reviewed another pending robbery case and increased his bond to $25,000 moments later.
Cain will be back in court on May 23.
