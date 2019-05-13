Man arrested in deadly Appalachian Trail attack in Va.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (CNN) - Police said James Jordan of West Yarmouth, Mass., will appear in court Monday after police said he attacked a man and a woman on the Appalachian Trail early Saturday morning.
Authorities said the male victim used his cell phone to call for help before he died.
His companion was also attacked and walked six miles, injured and bleeding, before getting help from some hikers on the trail.
Jordan also allegedly threatened hikers in North Carolina and Tennessee.
Police said Jordan surrendered after they found him near the trail.
He is charged with “one count of murder within the special maritime territorial jurisdiction of the United States and one count of assault with the intent to murder within the special maritime territorial jurisdiction of the United States,” according to a Department of Justice news release.
Officials said the woman is expected to survive. The names of the victims haven’t been released yet.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Television Group, Inc., contributed to this report.