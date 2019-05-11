Man charged with assault after stabbing 9-year-old with machete in Covington

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - One man has been arrested after a 9-year-old was stabbed with a machete in Covington Friday night.
Police said it happened in West Eleventh and Hermes Avenue around 9 p.m.
Angel Hayward, the aunt of the victim, said her nephew was playing basketball when three men stabbed her nephew.
"My heart just like completely stopped. This is a 9-year-old baby,” said Hayward.
Hayward describes the moment after her nephew was injured, “He was sitting in the ground, on the ground in the grass and his shirt was bloody and he was just crying his eyes out for his mom.”
According to police, the victim and several witnesses saw Esteban Portugues with a machete waving it around in the air and hitting it against the ground.
The victim told police two other men had knives.
Three juveniles, aged 9, 13, and 16, attempted to run away from the men, but the 9-year-old was not able to keep up with the other and Portugues was able to catch up to him.
Portugues struck the 9-year-old with the machete in the shoulder, police said for an unknown reason causing a three-inch deep and two-inch long wound.
According to the victim’s aunt, the child is now out of Children’s Hospital and is doing “okay.”
Police said two other suspects were with him on Friday night but were not charged with anything. According to the victim's family, those men are back home tonight...their house, just steps from this park where it all went down.
Robert McCoy's son and two nephews were the boys involved in this scary incident on Friday.
As he tries to wrap his head around why this happened, he’s met with anger and fear.
“We don’t know what’s going to happen..if they’re going to retaliate..” said McCoy.
Robert and his family are now asking why police didn’t hold the other two men who were involved.
“It’s a charge out there that could’ve been put on them..could’ve held them accountable for what they did to these kids.”
They also want to know why Esteban Portugues is only facing assault charges.
Robert says the boys never met Esteban or the men with him. The family claims they’ve never had issues with them.
The kids, he says, didn't do anything wrong on Friday.
“They were playing basketball. They do it all the time. Never had no confrontation, no confusion, nothing.”
Investigators obtained video that shows Portugues prior to the assault with the machete in his hand and the victim was able to identify him.
Portugues has been lodged in the Kenton County Detention Center and was charged with assault.
No additional charges are expected to be filed at this time.
