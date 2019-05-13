Marianne Eaves to leave Castle & Key Distillery

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - The first woman in modern times to hold the esteemed position of Master Distiller of Kentucky bourbon is leaving Castle & Key Distillery to pursue new ventures and platforms in the bourbon world and beyond.
Marianne Eaves set Castle & Key Distillery on track to be a world-class brand using her vision, skill and personal taste sensibilities.
“Over the past four years I have been so proud of Castle & Key’s strong brand, portfolio of spirits and position as a historical bourbon tourism destination,” Eaves said in a press release. “This is in no small part due to the incredible team we have put in place since the beginning, and I have every confidence they will uphold my stringent quality standards.”
Eaves will be consulting in the bourbon space in the future, and working on strategic partnerships while also pursuing further opportunities to showcase the industry in documentary film and television projects. She will also be pursuing book, speaking, digital and culinary projects.
“I am not turning my back on being a Master Distiller, but I am taking the time I need to bring some of my other goals I’ve set to fruition,” Eaves said. “My time at Castle & Key was a phenomenal experience,and I feel that I’ve left it in a place where the spirits can speak to my vision. It is boldness that got me to the position of Master Distiller, and it is time for another bold step in my career to continue to make the impact I envision.”
