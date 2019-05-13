New grocery store ends food desert in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When grocery stores like First Link and Kroger closed their doors in downtown Louisville, it left the neighbors living there in a food desert for years.
So when the word came out a new grocery store was coming to the area, local area residents were overjoyed.
“It’s honestly a relief,” said new shopper William Hoffman. “I’ve seen the produce bananas and coconuts and stuff and I said oh I haven’t seen that in the area downtown in a while.”
Some others were hesitant to believe the good news.
“I see so many businesses that are going to open,” said local mother Angel Gaston. “Then they never open.”
That wasn’t the case for the new Superior Market and Deli on Broadway. Store supervisor Cecoiya Burriell said her community needed and deserves this store.
"People who live across the street said they had to travel miles,” Burriell said. “30 to 40 minutes to get groceries."
Hoffman said he was proud to see this in his neighborhood, because having to shop outside of his community was a struggle.
“Prices were very high because there weren’t any available.” Gaston said
Gaston also said having only fast food options in the area wasn’t ideal for her young family. Now she has comfort knowing she can get fresh food.
“I don’t have to go to Kroger’s if I need some bread or some milk or anything,” Gaston said. “When I see the choices, I’m like ‘this is a for real grocery store’.”
Superior Market and Deli is open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. The owner said the goal was to bring healthy food options to an area that desperately needed it.
