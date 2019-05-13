Newcomer Academy students help plant vegetable gardens

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Students from Newcomer Academy began the spring planting for Hope Garden.
The garden is 40 plots of land and it helps refugees have a space to plant their own vegetable gardens.
The city and Louisville Grows provides the land, tools and seedlings. Refugees, mostly from central African countries such as Rwanda and the Congo, work the land and keep the harvest, to eat or sell.
The students from Newcomer, an ESL school for students who have newly arrived in America, helped plant the vegetables.
“When I found out that there was something in Louisville called Hope Garden, I wanted to learn about it,” Newcomer Academy teacher Scott Wade said. “This is a special group of kids called the explorers. They are from all over the world. Any trouble spot they’ve come here and the hope garden is where refugees have a chance to grow their own food and the city contributes the land and they get to do it so it’s hope helping hope.”
The Hope Community Garden began four years ago.
