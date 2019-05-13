No suspects in double shooting on Longfield Avenue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a double shooting.
Reports of the shooting came in around 6:30 p.m. Sunday from 1400 Longfield Avenue, according to police.
On scene, officers discovered a male and female had been shot.
Neighbors at the scene told WAVE 3 News the victims are husband and wife. An intruder was inside the home when the residents arrived, according to neighbors. That’s when the residents were shot. Police have not confirmed the neighbors reports.
Both victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police said there are no suspects. Anyone with information can call the Anonymous Tipline at 574-LMPD.
