Officials say Louisville inmate died of natural causes at hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Officers found a man unresponsive in his cell at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday morning.
The 42-year-old inmate was discovered just before 8 a.m. Corrections officers called EMS, who rushed the man to University Hospital, LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham said.
Officials said the man had been in jail since May 8, when he was arrested and charged with giving officers false identifying information, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin and an Indiana fugitive warrant for felony theft charges.
University Hospital reported the man’s death around 2 p.m. Monday. He has not yet been identified.
At this time, officials believe the inmate died of natural causes, Durham said.
The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit is looking into the man’s death. LMDC’s Professional Standards committee will also review what happened.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.