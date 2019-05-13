2 people injured in shooting in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people are hurt after a shooting in Louisville’s Park Hill neighborhood on Monday.
It was reported around 7:05 p.m. near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and 22nd Street, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s near St. Louis Park.
Emergency crews found two people with gunshot wounds when they arrived.
The victims, who police said are both females, are expected to be rushed to University Hospital. Their conditions and ages are not yet known.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the Louisville Metro Police Department’s anonymous tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.