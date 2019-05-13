Person killed in Henderson mobile home fire identified

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - The name of the person killed in a mobile home fire in Henderson has been released.
The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Zachary Oliver.
According to the fire department, the fire happened before 6 p.m. Sunday on Herron Avenue.
“It could have burnt for some time before it became evident to people outside,” says Henderson Fire Department Chief Scott Foreman.
Neighbor Kevin Gene Profitt says the maintenance man came to his door, saying the mobile home next door was on fire and that he needed to leave.
“Well, when he said next door those were my friends my loved neighbors so I knew it was a mother and a son, so I walked over to make sure they were out of there and the son was trapped in there,” says Profitt.
We’re told an off-duty firefighter was driving by and saw the fire.
“It was too much smoke, too much heat,” says Profitt.
Bystanders reportedly told the firefighter that someone was still inside, so the off-duty firefighter crawled into the mobile home several times but was unable to reach the victim due to the smoke and heat.
“His mother cried to me 3 times to get her boy out of there. Every time she said that I knew I had to try, but it was just too late,” says Profitt.
Deputy Coroner Ron Adams told us Oliver died inside the home as a result of the fire. He was the only person home when the fire broke out.
The State Fire Marshall has ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined and we are told they did not find any smoke detectors in the home.
One firefighter sustained a minor injury and was taken to Methodist Hospital after the fire was put out.
Deputy Coroner Adams says he will give his opinion on Oliver’s exact cause of death at a later date.
Family remember Oliver as an amazing man. We are told he was nonverbal, but he loved his music, especially oldies and country. They say Oliver was a lover who deserved better.
