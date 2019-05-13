Police: Convicted felon fired gun while holding his 2-year-old daughter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A convicted felon is in trouble again, this time accused of firing a gun at somebody while holding his young daughter.
Joseph Slaughter, 26, “brought a handgun to an altercation between his girlfriend and another (person) at Westonia Park,” according to his arrest report.
At some point during the altercation, Slaughter fired multiple shots at somebody, but did not hit anybody. This all happened while he was holding his 2-year-old daughter, police said.
The gunshots did, however, strike a vehicle, Slaughter’s arrest report said.
Police also said that after the incident, Slaughter hustled home, hid the gun in a neighbor’s yard, changed his shirt and then went to a friend’s house.
When he returned home and turned himself in, officers found the gun, as well as cocaine and paraphernalia.
Slaughter was charged with criminal mischief, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, trafficking and tampering with evidence. His bond was set at $10,000.
