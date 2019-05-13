Police: Woman hits boyfriend’s soon-to-be-ex-wife with frying pan

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was charged with assault after a confrontation involving a frying pan with another woman.
Hollis Weeks, 55, was charged Saturday in connection with the January incident.
According to her arrest report, Weeks’ boyfriend and his wife “are separated and are getting a divorce but are still living in the same house.”
While at the home of the boyfriend and his wife, Weeks and the other woman “got into a verbal altercation which escalated and (Weeks) struck the victim multiple times with a closed fist,” the report said.
The report also said Weeks struck the other woman over the head with the frying pan multiple times.
The alleged victim suffered multiple injuries.
Weeks was being held on $5,000 bond.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.