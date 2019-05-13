Principal who pleaded guilty to DUI leaves position at OCHS

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Oldham County Schools announced Monday Dr. Angela Newcomb will be transitioning to a new position in the school district.
Newcomb was arrested in September and charged with DUI after officers noticed her swerving over the double yellow line and driving the wrong way on 1st Street.
Officials said Newcomb’s blood alcohol level was 0.129. The legal limit in Kentucky is 0.08.
Newcomb pleaded guilty in December. She was sent to an
OCS officials say she’ll be leaving before the end of the school year. Superintendent Greg Schultz sent the following statement to OCHS families:
I am writing to notify you of some changes occurring at OCHS. Dr. Angela Newcomb, who has served as principal for the past three years, is transitioning to a new position with the district. As a result of this immediate opportunity, Dr. Newcomb will be leaving her post as OCHS Principal prior to the close of the school year.
In the interim, Associate Principal Matt Jacobson will lead the school, with additional support from district administrators. The school’s Site-Based Decision Making Council will be notified of the principal vacancy and will begin the process of selecting the next principal of Oldham County High School.
We look forward to finishing out the year with continued learning, and celebrating the Class of 2019.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.