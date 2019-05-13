Six LMPD officers indicted in fraud scheme

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Commonwealth Attorney’s office has indicted six Louisville Metro Police officers in a fraud scheme.
On Monday, the Jefferson County Grand Jury returned an indictment against officers Michael Abernathy, Jr., Dontae Booker, Cortez Ernest, Jackie Miller, Ashley M. Spratt and Roniqua L. Yocum.
Officials say the officers were involved in a scheme where the officers worked and were paid for private security jobs, while on duty with LMPD.
Officials say the arrangements were made by Miller.
In addition, Officers Booker, Ernest, Miller, Spratt and Yocum were indicted on Criminal Syndication: Engaging in Organized Crime and Officer Abernathy was indicted on Criminal Facilitation to Criminal Syndication: Engaging in Organized Crime. Officer Miller was also indicted on one count of Tampering with Physical Evidence.
The case has been assigned to Division Two of Jefferson Circuit Court and the officers will be arraigned there on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
