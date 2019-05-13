Son of slain parents on American Airlines pilot charged in 2015 triple homicide: ‘It’s just a relief’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Matt Phillips hopes to finally see justice in his parents heinous murder as a pilot and former Army Major is taken off a flight in handcuffs at the Louisville’s Muhammad Ali International Airport.
Christian ‘Kit’ Martin, 51, was taken into custody Saturday and charged in a 2015 triple homicide in Christian County, near the Tennessee border.
“It’s just a relief to know he’s [Martin] where he should be and that was pretty nice,” said Phillips.
On Monday, Phillips sat down with WAVE 3 News to talk about what life was like after his parents, and their neighbor, Ed Dancerau, were murdered.
Cal Phillips was found shot to death in his home. Pam Phillips and Dancerau were found shot and killed in her burned vehicle down the road.
Matt says his father, his mother, and their neighbor were trying to help Martin’s ex-wife and her son move.
While they were helping her, they found discs labeled “secret operation” and a photograph of alleged abuse of Martin’s step-son.
Martin was also accused of sexual assault against his ex-wife.
“They tried to get her to a battered women’s shelter and as far as citizens go that’s the best, somebody needed help and they responded,” Phillips said.
Cal Phillips, who served in the Gulf War, was ready to testify against Martin at Fort Campbell.
The killings happened just two weeks before the scheduled court martial.
“After what was done to my parents...They were executed and so, to know that he was still walking around every day is excruciating,” Phillips said.
In 2016, Kit Martin told Nashville’s NBC affiliate WSMV Television that he wasn’t concerned about being charged in the murders.
“No,” Martin told a reporter, “I have no worries about that.”
The family was frustrated with the lack of resources to investigate the case when they went to Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear.
“Just trying to live your life is nearly impossible with that much pain and this is a step that allows us to go forward and heal,” Phillips said of AG Beshear’s help.
The arrest of Martin in Louisville was a huge relief for Phillips.
“Living in terror for three and a half years, every time you hear a noise you look over your shoulder,” Phillips said.
Martin is being held without bond in Christian County. He’s charged with three counts of murder, as well as arson, burglary and tampering with evidence.
Matt says he won’t speculate on why American Airlines wasn’t aware of Martin’s conviction.
He says his family didn’t know Martin had become a pilot with American Airlines.
