Southern Indiana man dies in weekend crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A southern Indiana man died after crashing his vehicle over the weekend.
Indiana State Police say Matthew Lonsberry, 51, of North Vernon was traveling south on State Road 7 near Private Road 625 West, when his vehicle left the west side of the road before overturning and striking a utility pole. Lonsberry and his passenger, Mary Lonsberry, 52, also of North Vernon, were trapped inside the vehicle.
First responders had to extricat both Matthew and Mary Lonsberry from the overturned vehicle.
Matthew Lonsberry died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Mary Lonsberry was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing by ISP.
Toxicology results for Matthew Lonsberry are pending.
