StormTALK! Monday Edition

After a gloomy weekend, we will increase the periods of sunshine this week as well as warm things up.
In terms of rainfall, there really won’t be a ton to talk about.
Here are the potential hazards ahead:
Today-- spotty shower, otherwise none.
Tuesday-- AM patchy frost setup looks to be just to our N/E out of WAVE Country. However, if you have tropical plants already out, I would bring those in to prevent leaf damage to the chilly air.
Wednesday--- main risk for t-storms west.
Thursday-Weekend--- only low-end chances for now in terms if rain/thunderstorms. We will be lacking a strong organized trigger for such as the Plains States take on the main action later this week.
Temps in the 60s today but well into the 80s later this week and into the weekend as regain the summer feel.
Just plan to do some water for the annuals and gardens if the rain chances in the forecast end up avoiding your location.
Have a Goode Day!
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.