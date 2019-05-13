UK Softball to Host NCAA Tournament Regional

(Courtesy: UK Athletics) LEXINGTON, Ky. – For the fourth-consecutive season, the Kentucky softball team has been selected as a host site for the NCAA Softball Regionals.
The Wildcats earned the No. 14 national seed and will host Atlantic Coast Conference champions, Virginia Tech; Big 10 at-large selection, Illinois; and Mid-American Conference tournament champions, Toledo.
The Lexington Regional will begin on Friday with Illinois facing off against Virginia Tech at Noon ET on ESPN3. Kentucky will then play Toledo at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3, or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.
All-session tickets will go on sale tomorrow morning, May 13 at 9 a.m. ET, exclusively online through UKathletics.com/NCAATickets. Single-session tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 15 at 9 a.m. ET, based on availability. All pre-purchased tickets will be available via Digital Delivery. Instead of receiving printed tickets, purchasers will be able to access their tickets electronically through My UK Account or the UK Athletics app.
Each regional follows a double-elimination format with at least three wins required to get to the NCAA Super Regionals.
2019 NCAA Softball Lexington Regional
John Cropp Stadium – Lexington, Ky.
Friday, May 17
Game 1 – Illinois vs. Virginia Tech – Noon ET – ESPN3 Game 2 – Toledo vs. Kentucky – 2:30 p.m. ET – ESPN3 Saturday, May 18 Game 3 – Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 – Noon ET Game 4 – Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 – 2:30 p.m. ET Game 5 – Loser Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 – 5 p.m. ET Sunday, May 19 Game 6 – Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 – Noon ET Game 7 – (If necessary) – 2:30 p.m. ET
*** Times subject to change for TV
For the latest on UK Softball, follow the Wildcats on Twitter and Instagram at @UKSoftball.
