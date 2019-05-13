UK Softball to Host NCAA Tournament Regional

All-session tickets will go on sale tomorrow morning, May 13 at 9 a.m. ET, exclusively online through UKathletics.com/NCAATickets. Single-session tickets will go on sale Wednesday, May 15 at 9 a.m. ET, based on availability. All pre-purchased tickets will be available via Digital Delivery. Instead of receiving printed tickets, purchasers will be able to access their tickets electronically through My UK Account or the UK Athletics app.